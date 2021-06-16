Consumers want fiber and companies looking to deliver, Ag Cafe speaker says

DECATUR — Society has come a long way in the past few years, having comfortable discussions with friends and neighbors about “gut health.”

Yes, gut health is a thing, and a big one for those concerned about their nutrition, and who are prone to spending money to ensure they achieve it.

In fact, gut health was the subject of the Ag Café meeting of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, where attendees were locked in on the words of Natalya Bright, a global market researcher for Tate & Lyle. The company is focused on consumer trends because of its business of making foods and beverages in line with what consumers want.

Those trends, says Bright, are driven by the consumer desire for health and wellness. Such trends are measured by the transparency of food labels and advertising messaging and the claims that are made. Other trends include foods that are plant-based, sugar-reduced, and what is healthy for one’s gut. And the common denominator among those trends is fiber.

“It is a predominant trend because consumers aren’t getting enough of it on a daily basis. And it is so important to get enough fiber throughout the day,” says Bright. “It supports so many different health benefits, one of which is gut health, and gut health supports many different positive health outcomes.

“It can support heart health, liver health, colon health, and some more emerging science areas such as immunity, metabolic health, improving your mood, or improving your sleep, for example.”

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

But where is consumer awareness about gut health and the need for fiber?

“They are starting to learn more and more about gut health and that fiber is important for gut health,” Bright says. Most people read food labels, she says, but only 25% of them notice any nutritional data about fiber contained in a food product. But surveys indicate people want fiber in many foods, not just added to cake and cookie mixes, but also such beverages as coffee and soda.

Bright predicted consumers will see an increasing number of references to fiber content in processed foods, which will improve gut health. Subsequently, it will contain more beneficial bacteria that will aid in digestion without discomfort.

Tate & Lyle is engaged in fiber research, fiber production, and development of food products enriched with fiber, according to Bright. But if consumers are deficient in fiber consumption, the company can use corn delivered to its processing plants and develop a fiber from it.

“Now we are not only able to help farmers by using their crops, but provide those products and solutions to manufacturers to help meet that consumer need.

“And having a really nice growth trajectory over the next five to 10 years is going to have a positive impact on corn demand,” says Bright.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0