Crab Lobster in Forsyth now serving customers

FORSYTH — Hungry patron in the Decatur area have another Cajun-style seafood restaurant to try out.

Crab Lobster is located at 927 S Route 51, Forsyth, in the former O’Charley’s restaurant building. They are open from noon to 10 p.m. everyday.

The Indiana-based owners began renovations early this year.

Heather Tirpak and her staff began serving customers at noon Wednesday. “We’ve had a nice steady flow of customers,” she said. “We’re ready for them.”

According to the manager, the menu is filled with seafood boil items, such as king crab legs, lobster, crab, mussels and scallops.

“Anything you can think of,” Tirpak said. “It comes in a bag and you choose your different seasonings. We shake it all up for you. And you just dig in.”

The concept is new to the area, according to Tirpak. The restaurant also serves alcohol with mixed drinks and a wine list. “And I’m sure that will be ever expanding too,” she said.