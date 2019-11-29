D-Boe's expands to Jasper Street, incorporates seafood menu

DECATUR — D-Boe’s In and Out Fish will open to the public Monday, Dec. 2, at 130 S. Jasper St., Decatur.

Owner Darrell Holloway said the new business will focus on seafood items, such as tilapia, fried lobster bites, perch, catfish fillets and catfish steaks. Dishes are fried or grilled. Rice bowls with additions will also be served. Seasonings include jerk sauce and other unique flavors. Lunch specials will start at $7.99 and include a main dish, side and drink.

“And buffalo and my famous cheeseburgers,” he said about the difference in the menu.

Regular restaurant hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The business will be closed on Sundays. The staff may remain open for later hours on special occasions. Cash or debit cards will be accepted.

Holloway opened a restaurant specializing in chicken and waffles in the Moundford Plaza on Woodford Street at the beginning of the year.