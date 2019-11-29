You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
D-Boe's expands to Jasper Street, incorporates seafood menu
0 comments
top story
DECATUR EATS

D-Boe's expands to Jasper Street, incorporates seafood menu

{{featured_button_text}}
D-Boe's In and Out Fish

D-Boe's In and Out Fish will open Monday, Dec. 2, at 130 S. Jasper St., Decatur.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — D-Boe’s In and Out Fish will open to the public Monday, Dec. 2, at 130 S. Jasper St., Decatur.

Owner Darrell Holloway said the new business will focus on seafood items, such as tilapia, fried lobster bites, perch, catfish fillets and catfish steaks. Dishes are fried or grilled. Rice bowls with additions will also be served. Seasonings include jerk sauce and other unique flavors. Lunch specials will start at $7.99 and include a main dish, side and drink.

“And buffalo and my famous cheeseburgers,” he said about the difference in the menu.

Regular restaurant hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The business will be closed on Sundays. The staff may remain open for later hours on special occasions. Cash or debit cards will be accepted.

Holloway opened a restaurant specializing in chicken and waffles in the Moundford Plaza on Woodford Street at the beginning of the year.

The success of the northside restaurant encouraged him to expand his business and menu to include some of his own favorite recipes. “They have their flavor with special seasonings,” Holloway said.

Holloway opened the Jasper Street restaurant in July to include chicken and waffles in hopes of reaching customers at the south end of Decatur.

He has now decided to change the menu to gain more customers, and the famous chicken and waffles won't be available on Jasper Street. Seafood will be the highlight of that restaurant. 

Along with the new entrees, the menu will have popular side dishes such as coleslaw, french fries, hush puppies, spaghetti and potato salad.

A dessert menu is still being planned. A children’s menu, including chicken strips, will also be available.

Holloway understands customers may still want the chicken and waffles. "They can drive out north,” he said.

Decatur-area business openings and closings

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

About the restaurant

WHAT: D-Boe’s In and Out Fish

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed on Sunday

WHERE: 137 S. Jasper St., Decatur

CONTACT: (217) 330-9932

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News