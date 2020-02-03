Daniel Neman: Cookbook clubs: An idea whose time has come

I’ve never claimed to be fashionable. Fads pass me by without my even noticing.

Which is why I just now learned about a fad (or potential fad) that was popular (or potentially popular) five years ago. And although I may be half a decade behind the times, I think it is a brilliant idea.

Have you heard of cookbook clubs? I hadn’t. Perhaps you’re even in one, in which case: Why didn’t you tell me about this before?

The idea behind cookbook clubs is simple, but within simplicity there lies perfection. A group of friends, or strangers who will soon become friends, gets together every couple of months to cook a meal out of the same cookbook.

The advantages to such a club are clear: Everyone gets to partake of a feast, while only preparing one dish; they can learn about a certain type of cooking or discover a new favorite cookbook author; and it strengthens friendships in a jovial setting.

The disadvantages are few: Along with the fun part (the cooking and eating), there are bookkeeping duties — someone has to pick the cookbook of the month, and the members have to choose among themselves which kind of dishes each one is going to make.