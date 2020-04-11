Decatur-area Facebook group Quarantine Cooks provides ideas for dinner

Valdez's sister is in Italy and can't return to the United States and that has brought a whole new “flavor” to the page.

“I said, invite your friends in Italy and she invited her friends and they invited other people because they're military, and I called some people and said 'like' us and they said this is really cool,” Valdez said.

An early joke on the page was that Valdez didn't know how to make lasagna, and several of the members have never done so much cooking until they had to spend most of their time at home. The recipes are freely shared and most are simple enough even a beginner cook should be able to manage, like the pistachio pound cake posted recently. The recipe just calls for yellow cake mix prepared according to the package directions, pistachio pudding mix, an extra egg and a little almond extract. Member Sally Shalett used an angel cake pan and other members raved at how good it looked.

“I’d say that the appeal is utilizing it as an outlet to share,” said Susan McCaughey of Decatur. “I’ve done this on my personal page for years. Cooking can be intimidating for many people. I love introducing recipes that are easily prepared and just as good as anything you’d find in a restaurant. Everyone can cook. It’s just a matter of escaping the mindset of 'I can’t.'”