Decatur-area Facebook group Quarantine Cooks provides ideas for dinner

DECATUR – Robin Valdez was tired of all the bad news filling her Facebook feed during this coronavirus crisis.
“If I'm going to be stuck at home and have to cook every night for my family, I want people to share ideas,” said Valdez, who joked that as a mom, hearing “What's for dinner?” every day makes her want to say “I don't know, I don't care.”
At first, she figured the Facebook page she started, Quarantine Cooks, would just be a place she and some friends could share recipes, it took off almost immediately. As of Saturday, there were 2,200 members in Italy, England, Costa Rica, Japan, Canada and all over the United States, invited by friends and friends of friends.
The idea, she said, was for people to share recipes that were easy and used ingredients almost anyone would have handy.
“Some of the people, I have no idea who they are, but I love what they're posting,” she said. “I love seeing the food people are eating and it's healthy and they cooked it themselves and it brings a smile to my face.”
Valdez's sister is in Italy and can't return to the United States and that has brought a whole new “flavor” to the page.
“I said, invite your friends in Italy and she invited her friends and they invited other people because they're military, and I called some people and said 'like' us and they said this is really cool,” Valdez said.
An early joke on the page was that Valdez didn't know how to make lasagna, and several of the members have never done so much cooking until they had to spend most of their time at home. The recipes are freely shared and most are simple enough even a beginner cook should be able to manage, like the pistachio pound cake posted recently. The recipe just calls for yellow cake mix prepared according to the package directions, pistachio pudding mix, an extra egg and a little almond extract. Member Sally Shalett used an angel cake pan and other members raved at how good it looked.
“I’d say that the appeal is utilizing it as an outlet to share,” said Susan McCaughey of Decatur. “I’ve done this on my personal page for years. Cooking can be intimidating for many people. I love introducing recipes that are easily prepared and just as good as anything you’d find in a restaurant. Everyone can cook. It’s just a matter of escaping the mindset of 'I can’t.'”
McCaughey spent almost 20 years in the restaurant and catering industry, she said, and learned that most dishes are easily prepared.
“I want people to leap out of their comfort zone, straight into the kitchen,” she said. “I love hearing, 'I did it!' I know that exact feeling, and it’s pure joy. What do I hope to get from this phenomenal group of people? Recipes! Never shared before recipes from their grandmother or their great great aunt. The kind of recipe that you’ll never find on Pinterest or a cookbook.”
Tina Forshay is one of the members who lives in Italy and for the first time, has a garden.
“I’ve been using seasonal veggies and whatever we have on hand so I joined to get ideas and try different stuff,” she said.
With Easter almost upon us, another member posted directions on how to create a bunny cake, a staple on many families' dinner tables for the holiday.
Valdez doesn't want to discourage supporting local restaurants, she said. Her family orders curbside from restaurants at least once a week, trying different ones each time. But in between, having so many people to help figure out the answer to “what's for dinner?” is both fun and helpful, and some of the members are professional chefs, which is a bonus.
“I like having different ideas, and most of the stuff you have those ingredients at home,” Valdez said. “Everybody's so great about sharing recipes, if you just ask.”
