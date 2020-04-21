Decatur-area McDonald's offering free meals for first responders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — As a thank-you for their service, healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can receive free meals Wednesday, April 22, through Tuesday, May 5, at Central Illinois McDonald’s restaurants.

The frontline workers can show their work badge or be in uniform to receive a meal.

For breakfast, available items are: a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All meals come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

For lunch and dinner the choices are a double cheeseburger, 6-piece chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. All meals come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

