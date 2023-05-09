DECATUR — The Decatur Craft Beer Festival will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Central Park in downtown Decatur.

More than 20 craft beer and cider vendors from throughout Central Illinois will provide samples of their products.

Live music, food trucks, local artists and games will also be part of the festivities.

Tickets are $35, and includes admission to the event, eight tasting tickets, a souvenir glass and access to the on-site food trucks. Designated drivers can attend Saturday's festival for $10.

Participants can register for a VIP event scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, inside the Decatur Area Arts Council building, 125 N. Water St. Tickets are $75 and will include admission to Saturday's festival.

For more information and to order tickets to the events, visit decaturarts.org or call 217-423-3189.

History photos: Decatur Brewing Co. Decatur brewing Decatur brewing 2.jpg Decatur Brewing 1905.jpg Decatur Brewing 1908.jpg Decatur brewing 1932.jpg Decatur brewing 1936.jpg Decatur brewing 1936-2.jpg Decatur brewing 1936-3.jpg Decatur brewing 1936-4.jpg Decatur Brewing 1941.jpg Decatur brewing 1948.jpg Decatur brewing 1952.jpg Decatur brewing 1965.jpg Decatur brewing 1965-2.jpg