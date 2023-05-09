DECATUR — The
Decatur Craft Beer Festival will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Central Park in downtown Decatur.
More than 20 craft beer and cider vendors from throughout Central Illinois will provide samples of their products.
Live music, food trucks, local artists and games will also be part of the festivities.
Tickets are $35, and includes admission to the event, eight tasting tickets, a souvenir glass and access to the on-site food trucks. Designated drivers can attend Saturday's festival for $10.
Participants can register for a VIP event scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, inside the
Decatur Area Arts Council building, 125 N. Water St. Tickets are $75 and will include admission to Saturday's festival.
For more information and to order tickets to the events, visit
decaturarts.org or call 217-423-3189.
History photos: Decatur Brewing Co.
Decatur brewing
Undated: Decatur Brewing Co. rolled out barrels before prohibition about. The brewery was located at 604-611 E. Cantrell St.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 2.jpg
Undated: Decatur Brewing Co.
H&R file photo
Decatur Brewing 1905.jpg
10-8-1905 Decatur Brewing Co. Draft horses
H&R file photo
Decatur Brewing 1908.jpg
9-13-1908 The Decatur Brewing Co. 1908
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1932.jpg
7-12-1932 Decatur Brewing Co located at 604-611 E. Cantrell St.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1936.jpg
11-11-1936 A dull thud shook the southeast part of town this morning when the smokestack at the old Decatur brewery, being wrecked to save taxes and insurance, came down. workmen had knocked half the bricks away at the bottom on one side, and propped it up with lumber. As a fire built around the props burned them away a jack on the opposite side sent the stack crashing to the east.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1936-2.jpg
11-11-1936 A dull thud shook the southeast part of town this morning when the smokestack at the old Decatur brewery, being wrecked to save taxes and insurance, came down. workmen had knocked half the bricks away at the bottom on one side, and propped it up with lumber. As a fire built around the props burned them away a jack on the opposite side sent the stack crashing to the east.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1936-3.jpg
10-5-1936 Ten Men from Springfield this morning began tearing down the old Decatur Brewery plant, landmark for 80 years at Broadway and Cantrell street. Starting at the rear, shown at the top, the work is expected to take about five weeks.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1936-4.jpg
10-5-1936 Ten Men from Springfield this morning began tearing down the old Decatur Brewery plant, landmark for 80 years at Broadway and Cantrell street. Starting at the rear, shown at the top, the work is expected to take about five weeks.
H&R file photo
Decatur Brewing 1941.jpg
2-26-1941 The old Decatur Brewing Co. barn in the 600 block East Cantrall street, located on property new owned by the Premier Pabst Co. of Peoria is being raized. The barn, landmark of another era, is being torn down to clear the lots that once also held the brewing plant.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1948.jpg
6-13-1948 This is the was the site of the old Decatur brewery appears today, now cleared of all buildings. Prospective builders report difficulty in obtaining federal housing loans due to non-conforming use of neighboring property. This is a view of the southwest corner of Cantrell and Webster streets.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1952.jpg
3-7-1952 Henry Miller, an employee of what is now Decatur Bottling Co. for 43 years, looks over some old bottles of beer found in the old vault of the Decatur Brewing Co. At left is the last beer to be bottled in Decatur (in 1916); at right is a much older bottle -- before Mr. Miller came to work, and at the center is an old style genuine 'pop' bottle.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1965.jpg
7-30-2965 J.H. Sadowski shows beer dipper from Decatur Brewing.
H&R file photo
Decatur brewing 1965-2.jpg
7-30-1965 George Bos holds bottle found in vault. Four long-forgotten beer storage vaults of the old Decatur Brewery have been uncovered in improvement of South Broadway.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
