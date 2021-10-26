Decatur Early Bird Kiwanis taking orders for annual cheese sales

DECATUR — The Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur will begin its annual cheese sale on Nov. 4.
The two-pound wheels of Colby, Colby Jack, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss and 4-in-1 variety will be offered for $16 each until supplies last.
The fundraiser is used by the group to support approximately 17 community organizations throughout the year. Organizations include Salvation Army, God's Shelter of Love, Boys and Girls Club and the Children's Book Project.
To order cheese, call 217-620-4989 or 217-972-9339.
