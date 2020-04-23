Decatur effort focuses on feeding first responders

Both business owners are active supporters of the Millers’ Leading the Way Fund, which is providing financial assistant for the effort, so teaming up with them was a logical choice, Miller said.

The effort started with a Facebook post alerting people the businesses were giving away a pre-determined amount of food to walk-in customers — preferably those who were down on their luck and in need of a little assistance — no questions asked.

From there, the idea evolved. The public, through Facebook or direct contact with Miller and the restaurants, were asked to suggest where the free food should be sent. It came as no surprise to Miller that a majority of those suggestions involved people on the front lines of the ongoing battle against the coronavirus, places like hospital, nursing homes, day care facilities and fire stations.

They also share a story of an order from an out of town resident placing an order for a family member who recently had surgery who was in need of a fresh, hot meal – and someone to look in on him to make sure he was doing OK.

Wilson has been part of the delivery team, and while contact with those who benefit has been minimal, he said the feedback he has gotten has been positive.