You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur effort focuses on feeding first responders
0 comments
editor's pick top story
CORONAVIRUS | THE LOCAL IMPACT
'A VERY GIVING PLACE'

Decatur effort focuses on feeding first responders

  • Updated
  • 0
Roach_Tim 04.15.20.JPG

Tim Roach, BC Wings manager, works on an order Wednesday at the restaurant in Decatur. Business owner Craig Wilson is in the background. BC  Wilson, Brit Miller and Brent Sloan of Sloan's Calzones are teaming up to provide food to first responders, nursing homes, day cares and those in need.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — On Brit Miller’s Facebook page is a picture of a sign.

“Remember all the businesses that you’ve asked for years and years to donate to your clubs, events and organizations? (They’re) calling in a favor. Answer the call.”

A great message at a troubling time for local small businesses that are struggling amid state mandated closures or service reductions intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Miller and his wife, Emily, have taken it to heart, helping to spearhead an effort that provide food to members of the community and supporting two Decatur businesses, BC Wings and Sloan’s Calzones, in the process.

Chamber: 'A lot of unknowns' weighing on Decatur-area businesses

“I knew there were going to be people in need,” Brit Miller said. “We wanted a mechanism where we could get them some food if necessary.”

With that, the day before the state-mandated closing of dine-in restaurants went into effect, Miller, Craig “Woody” Wilson and Brent Sloan began tossing around ideas that would allow their businesses to remain open while also being a source of comfort for those in need.

Both business owners are active supporters of the Millers’ Leading the Way Fund, which is providing financial assistant for the effort, so teaming up with them was a logical choice, Miller said.

The effort started with a Facebook post alerting people the businesses were giving away a pre-determined amount of food to walk-in customers — preferably those who were down on their luck and in need of a little assistance — no questions asked.

From there, the idea evolved. The public, through Facebook or direct contact with Miller and the restaurants, were asked to suggest where the free food should be sent. It came as no surprise to Miller that a majority of those suggestions involved people on the front lines of the ongoing battle against the coronavirus, places like hospital, nursing homes, day care facilities and fire stations.

They also share a story of an order from an out of town resident placing an order for a family member who recently had surgery who was in need of a fresh, hot meal – and someone to look in on him to make sure he was doing OK.

Wilson has been part of the delivery team, and while contact with those who benefit has been minimal, he said the feedback he has gotten has been positive.

“They love it,” he said. “They get so worn out from working extra hours that when they are able to take a break, a quick quick stack is good for them.”

As an added bonus, they say the food fills the room with “good smells.”

Wilson said the recipients aren’t only one’s benefiting.

“I don’t think, if we weren’t doing this charity stuff, we’d be open,” Wilson said. “It’s been tight. The charity give us that little extra that keeps some guys working and paying the rent and the bills that I need to pay to keep it open.”

He said he did see a bit of an uptick once the federal stimulus checks started arriving, but he is concerned about how much longer the shutdown will continue.

Miller said the public also has responded generously to requests for help funding the effort. As long as those funds continue, Miller said he will continue to assist and take nominations for food recipients for as long as the service is needed.

Cash, check and credit card donations are being accepted at BC Wings. Donations to his foundation that are larger than $500, can be handled through the Community Foundation of Macon County.

“It’s been nice to see those same players that are always giving their time and effort jumping on this one and seeing what we can do to make the community a better place,” Miller said.

This, he said, isn’t surprising. “I know that Decatur is a very giving place.”

Recognize this? 31 photos from the Herald & Review archives

Recognize this? 31 photos from the Herald & Review archives

1 of 31

 

+1 
perry

Scott Perry

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Decatur-area shoppers urged to support 'neighbors' during these challenging times
Local

Decatur-area shoppers urged to support 'neighbors' during these challenging times

“Our local businesses are not just ‘in’ the community; they are an integral part of the community because they employ our friends, family and neighbors,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We want and need our local businesses to survive this shut-down and we are working tirelessly every day to help see them through this pandemic.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News