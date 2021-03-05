Decatur food truck owners win barbecue award, opening meat shop

DECATUR — Decatur has several local restaurants able to brag about their food. One of them will be able to show off an award to prove it.

Notorious PIG was recently recognized by the National Barbecue and Grilling Association as one the top five in the recipes category.

The annual competition judges various barbecue products, including rubs, sauces, grills, equipment, apparel and company websites.

Notorious PIG submitted two types, Hypnotizer Rub and Carolina Rhode Mustard Sauce, according to Seth Black, co-owner of Notorious PIG.

The live competition and convention were canceled this year due to COVID-19. During a live announcement on Thursday, the NBGA named the top three competitors in the recipes. “Unfortunately we didn’t get a call in the top three,” Black said.

The owners of the local food truck will learn their placement in the competition when they receive the award in the mail. “We don’t know exactly where we placed,” Black said. “But we know at least one of our three products made it in the top five.”