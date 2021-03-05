Decatur food truck owners win barbecue award, opening meat shop

DECATUR — Decatur has several local restaurants able to brag about their food. One of them will be able to show off an award to prove it.
Notorious PIG was recently recognized by the National Barbecue and Grilling Association as one the top five in the recipes category.
The annual competition judges various barbecue products, including rubs, sauces, grills, equipment, apparel and company websites.
Notorious PIG submitted two types, Hypnotizer Rub and Carolina Rhode Mustard Sauce, according to Seth Black, co-owner of Notorious PIG.
The live competition and convention were canceled this year due to COVID-19. During a live announcement on Thursday, the NBGA named the top three competitors in the recipes. “Unfortunately we didn’t get a call in the top three,” Black said.
The owners of the local food truck will learn their placement in the competition when they receive the award in the mail. “We don’t know exactly where we placed,” Black said. “But we know at least one of our three products made it in the top five.”
The competition is new to Notorious PIG. Although their food truck can be seen at various locations and festivals throughout Central Illinois, it took mentors in the business to encourage the owners to branch out. “They kind of led us down this road,” Black said. “They said ‘you need to start putting your product out and get into some of these competitions. Let’s try to put it on a national scene’.”
Notorious PIG products can be found at Kenny’s Ace Hardware on Mount Zion Road, Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy on First Drive, Colee’s Corner Drug in Forsyth, Murphy and Co. in downtown Decatur, Southern Ledge Pools and Patio in Taylorville and Sav-Mor Pharmacy locations throughout Central Illinois.
The products will also be available at the future Notorious Meats, located at 2910 Mount Zion Road, the previous location of the Butcher Block. The owners hope to open by the beginning of April.
The new store will continue to sell meat. “But we are also going to have a barbecue supply store,” Black said.
Notorious PIG wants to help others in the same position they were in. They will sell products from smaller barbecue companies. “The backdoor enthusiasts will be able to try some of these products from other areas of the country,” Black said.
The popular Notorious PIG food truck will be based at the Mount Zion Road location. If they are not visiting a festival or other event, they plan to serve customers near their front door. “Be on the lookout,” Black said. “That’s where it will be open during the week at certain times.”
Updates on the store and information on the food trucks opening will be posted on the Notorious PIG Facebook page or on the website.
“We’re very fresh into this,” Black said.
