Decatur gets its Chipotle Mexican Grill; grand opening planned Saturday

Moore Wolfe is one of the customers waiting for the opening. “It’s the guacamole,” she said about one of her favorite foods.

Plans also include a strip mall at the busy intersection of Ash Avenue and U.S. Route 51. The area could include a mixture of various service-related businesses.

Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the addition of Chipotle is phase one of the area’s development. “The developer’s goal is to get in retail, restaurant, business services,” she said. “The opportunities are out there.”

Rothrock and other community members were available for the restaurant’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. Although the staff were not serving customers, they were continuing to prepare for Saturday’s opening.

Roberson said Chipotle dishes are made fresh daily with pesticide-free food. The restaurant does not house freezers. “We offer healthy food at affordable prices,” he said. “That’s what we embody.”

Customers will be allowed to taste test many ingredients. “If you’ve never been here before, we encourage you to try it,” Roberson said.