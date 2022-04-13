Decatur Girl Scouts to host Operation Cookie Share

DECATUR —
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will host the annual Operation Cookie Share event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Central Park and any Hickory Point Bank location in Decatur.
During the event, local Girl Scouts will accept donations for boxes of cookies to be given to military troops serving both at home and overseas, frontline responders and healthcare workers.
During the Operation Cookie Share event, Neuhoff Media will be broadcasting live at Central Park. Food trucks, including Diggity Dawgs, Cindy’s Delights, Kansas City Pit BBQ and Mr. Softee, will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds going toward Operation Cookie Share.
Donations can also be given online at
OperationCookieShare.org or by calling 217-233-0476 or 217-241-3743.
For more information, visit
www.getyourgirlpower.org.
PHOTOS: Girl Scouts in Central Illinois through the years
1991
In this March 1991 file photo, Kara Herbert, Jessica Dumphy and Jennifer Auter, members of Brownie Troop No. 10, screamed at passing motorists along Illinois 121 in Sullivan.
H&R file photo
Puppets
1989: Rachel Shinneman, 9-year-old, Junior Troop 30 (Southeast School) is among those helping to bring the characters to life to the sounds of music.
Ton of Food drive
1985: Brenda Duncan and Sandy Hayslip, field direct of Girl Scouts pretty a mannequin for a display in the Millikin Bank for "Ton of Food" drive which the scouts will be collecting.
H&R file photo
Juliette Low Tea
1970: Mrs. Bhadra Daftary and her daughter, Meeta, 8, tell Carol Baulos about India. Carol is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Baulos. The Daftary's were guests of honor at the Juliette Low Tea honoring the newest Girl Scot International House in Sangam, India.
H&R file photo
Scouts taking orders
1987: Beth Spitzer of Troop 49, left, and Angie Oakleaf of Troop 286 show a list of the selection of cookies to Ann Brunson, assistant manager of the Decatur Civic Center.
H&R file photo
Uniforms
1988: Karissa Spitzer, 6, and friend show some of the uniforms available at the Girl Scout headquarters. Karissa will be a Brownie Scout this year.
H&R file photo
Can do spirit
1990: Girl Scouts Melissa Wollen of Decatur, Romney Wilber of Macon and Beth Spjtzer of Decatur, left to right, stretch duct tape to hold food cans together. The Scouts from Macon, Shelby and Moultrie counties are building a 'truck of cans' at Miles Chevrolet in Decatur. The cans will be taken to food pantries.
H&R file photo
Donations to Dove's Domestic Violence Shelter
1988: Decatur Brownies help unload donations for Dove's Domestic Violence Shelter. Girl Scouts and Brownies from Shemamo Council contributed soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, towels, washcloth, combs and brushes and other items, more than 2,500 items. Pictured, from left are Amber Fluker, 8, Jaime Fluker, 7, Jackie Bunch, 7 and Tiffany Moorey, 6.
H&R file photo
Jamboree
1990: Sisters, Amanda, left and Jennifer McKay were among the 800 Girl Scouts who crowded into the Knights of Columbus Hall, Decatur, for the Shemamo girl Scout Council Jamboree. The sisters ere making sit-upons, woven mats made of newspaper.
H&R file photo
Packing Troop Box
1989: Successful camping and successful scouting both require one thing: being prepared. These scouts from the Shemamo Girl Scout Council pack the necessities into their troop box. Pictured, clockwise from upper left, are Lisa Oakley, 11; Beth Spitzer, 13; Suzy Livingston, 13, and Angie Oakleaf, 15.
H&R file photo
Leaders
1968: Scout statuettes were given to Mrs. Carl Rotz, left, and Mrs. John Rotz. They have been active in Girl Scouting for more than 15 years.
H&R file photo
Candle making
1986: Candie Smith and Mellisa King from Junior Girl Scouts Troop 21 in Moweaqua try candle making sponsored by Brownie Troop 190 of Forsyth Grade School.
H&R file photo
Girl Scout Camp
1979: Led to Sheri Soelle, campers tramp through the woods. Hikes, cookouts, crafts and other activities at Girl Scout day camp.
H&R file photo
Camp at Big Creek Park
1949: Mary Ann Schwalbe, seated, Marjorie Kirkpatrick, Kay Taber and Sandra Romano have just finished cleaning up their tent. The tents have wooden floors and screens, and flaps can be rolled down and tied to keep out rain. Boots just outside the door signify that these girls are prepared. Troops 73 and 79 were with their respective leaders, Mrs. Merritt Pease and Miss Kay Barding.
H&R file photo
