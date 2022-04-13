Decatur Girl Scouts to host Operation Cookie Share

DECATUR — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will host the annual Operation Cookie Share event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Central Park and any Hickory Point Bank location in Decatur.

During the event, local Girl Scouts will accept donations for boxes of cookies to be given to military troops serving both at home and overseas, frontline responders and healthcare workers.

During the Operation Cookie Share event, Neuhoff Media will be broadcasting live at Central Park. Food trucks, including Diggity Dawgs, Cindy’s Delights, Kansas City Pit BBQ and Mr. Softee, will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds going toward Operation Cookie Share.

Donations can also be given online at OperationCookieShare.org or by calling 217-233-0476 or 217-241-3743.

For more information, visit www.getyourgirlpower.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

