 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Girl Scouts to host Operation Cookie Share

  • 0
Girl Scout Cookie Share

In this August file photo, Macon County Girl Scouts and their sponsors encouraged those passing by to purchase Girl Scout cookies for first responders and those in the military as part of Operation Cookie Share.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will host the annual Operation Cookie Share event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Central Park and any Hickory Point Bank location in Decatur.

Going for Gold. Girl Scout beautifies James Millikin Homestead

During the event, local Girl Scouts will accept donations for boxes of cookies to be given to military troops serving both at home and overseas, frontline responders and healthcare workers.

During the Operation Cookie Share event, Neuhoff Media will be broadcasting live at Central Park. Food trucks, including Diggity Dawgs, Cindy’s Delights, Kansas City Pit BBQ and Mr. Softee, will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds going toward Operation Cookie Share.

Donations can also be given online at OperationCookieShare.org or by calling 217-233-0476 or 217-241-3743.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit www.getyourgirlpower.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists say you should not wear shoes in your home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News