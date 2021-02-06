Decatur restaurants, Super Bowl fans alter party plans amid pandemic

DECATUR — No matter who is the favorite team to win, the Super Bowl is a special day for gatherings.
Like other events, the parties have been altered to fit the time of social distancing.
The pandemic, however, hasn’t stopped friends and family from celebrating this year’s football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends fans substitute their large game day gatherings to virtual get-togethers.
"If you do have a small gathering with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors," the CDC website stated.
Decatur resident Denise Reeter and her husband John spent Saturday morning shopping for their Super Bowl spread among their other grocery items. The party will be small, with just the couple and their two teenage children.
A relish tray, cheese and meat tray, and barbecue wings are on the Reeter menu. They chose not to order food from a local restaurant this year.
“Because we already bought all this food,” Denise Reeter said.
This year’s Super Bowl get-together is not much different than other Reeter family parties, they said.
“We usually just hang out at home,” Denise Reeter said. “But we like football.”
Local restaurants are hoping the traditional game day foods are still important to fans.
Woody Wilson owns several restaurants popular for Super Bowl parties. Woody’s in South Shores; Sliders Bar and Grill in Long Creek; BC Wings on East William Street; and Pass the Buck, a gaming parlor on North Water Street, would often invite the public in to watch the game.
Although this time of year would have crowds gathering to watch the big game, Wilson believes the fans will probably stay home this year. He is also taking precautions seriously.
“Normally I would do a buffet and a beer special, but I’m not pushing for that,” he said.
His gauge has been the recent sales in January.
“It’s not usually the best-of-the best months,” he said. “Overall, in January I’m down a little bit.”
The large Super Bowl crowds this year are not expected, nor wanted, this year.
“But we have a lot of pick-up orders,” Wilson said.
Wings are a popular Super Bowl food, according to Wilson. His suppliers know this, too.
“The chicken wing market is the highest I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It’s actually hard to make money on wings right now.”
But that hasn’t stopped the orders from coming in. In the days preceding game day, pre-orders for wings have risen nearly 40% from last year’s totals, Wilson said.
Liquor stores are one of the few retail businesses that have not struggled financially during the pandemic, according to Rick Patel, owner of Mount Zion Liquor. “We can’t complain,” he said. “This year is still decent.”
Super Bowl weekend is expected to keep the store busy, although by Saturday morning Patel had not seen a rush of customers. He said he understands liquor is usually the last item purchased from the Super Bowl shopping list.
“The fridges are usually filled with food,” he said. “No room for the beer.”
Although the parties are expected to be smaller, alcohol is still a popular beverage during sporting events.
“They will have a little gathering, instead of a full-blown keg party,” Patel said. “I’m not selling a lot of kegs anyway.”
Located on South Franklin Street, TKG Wing Heaven owner Kathleen Garmon and the staff prepare for the big game throughout the week since they are not open on Sundays.
“They make their orders for late pick-ups on Saturday evenings,” Garmon said. “They do a reheat on Sundays.”
The fully cooked wings and other dishes are ready for a party, no matter the size of gathering.
According to Garmon, sales have been steady.
“We do pretty well year-round,” Garmon said.
For a Super Bowl party, wings are only one dish TKG Wing Heaven is known for. The staff also provides the toppings and supplies for a baked potato bar. Other foods, such as potato wedges, jalapeno poppers and fried mushrooms, are often added to the customers’ orders.
“We’re Super Bowl ready,” Garmon said.
A hungry crowd can easily be fed with pizza, another popular Super Bowl food.
Triston Richardson, South Shore Plaza’s Pizza Factory manager, expects this year to be similar to past game days.
“Usually every Super Bowl Sunday we do pretty well,” he said.
In the past few weeks, he has experienced higher pizza sales. Richardson credits the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and the cold weather.
“More people haven’t been able to get out and they order more pizzas and more food,” Richardson said. “People are delivering a lot.”
Although Saturday started out slow, early pizza orders were anticipated to begin by the afternoon.
“We’re expecting it,” Richardson said.
On Saturday, Crawford’s Pizza in Moweaqua was prepped and ready for one of the busiest restaurant days of the year. They expect to be busy before and during the Super Bowl.
“Especially with deliveries,” said manager Charity Parker.
Parker said she does not expect COVID-19 restrictions to slow down sales of the restaurant’s party food. She’s already received calls from customers asking if they will be closed or change their hours of operation.
“Why would we stop?” she said.
Although deliveries are expected to keep the staff busy, the number of dine-in customers may be smaller.
“But we’ll have the game on all of our TVs and a fully stocked bar,” Parker said.
No excuses: 47 vintage photos of Decatur playing football
1931 D.H.S. football team
1965 All-City Prep Team
A big day
All-city prep team
Another huddle
Champs again
Decatur team
Eisenhower defenders
Eisenhower gridders
Elliott Kennedy
First line of defense
First team
Five of the backs
Football team
Gene Stimler
Gilbert and Tomlinson
Hopeful
Instruction time
Lakeview lettermen
Lakeview lettermen
Lakeview quarterback
Lakeview running backs
Lakeview's defense
Lettermen
Looking for a winning season
MacArthur players
Making a point
Mighty MacArthur
Muscling up
Offensive weapons
Pass-catchers
Playing for Generals
Pressure's on
Reds getting ready
Returning a kick
Returning to the line
Senior backs
Spartan Strategy
Squirts
St. Teresa running backs
St. Teresa's defense
Stephen Decatur Quarterbacks
Stephen Decatur's backfield lettermen
The quartet of quarterback
Tony Cruz and Jim Buck
Veteran lineman
We are the champions
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR