Decatur restaurants, Super Bowl fans alter party plans amid pandemic

The large Super Bowl crowds this year are not expected, nor wanted, this year.

“But we have a lot of pick-up orders,” Wilson said.

Wings are a popular Super Bowl food, according to Wilson. His suppliers know this, too.

“The chicken wing market is the highest I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It’s actually hard to make money on wings right now.”

But that hasn’t stopped the orders from coming in. In the days preceding game day, pre-orders for wings have risen nearly 40% from last year’s totals, Wilson said.

Liquor stores are one of the few retail businesses that have not struggled financially during the pandemic, according to Rick Patel, owner of Mount Zion Liquor. “We can’t complain,” he said. “This year is still decent.”

Super Bowl weekend is expected to keep the store busy, although by Saturday morning Patel had not seen a rush of customers. He said he understands liquor is usually the last item purchased from the Super Bowl shopping list.

“The fridges are usually filled with food,” he said. “No room for the beer.”