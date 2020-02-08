Decatur's South Oakland Avenue is getting a new cafe. Here are the details.

An assortment of fruits and vegetables are used for the process of creating energy juices. Various smoothies will be served. A specialty is the Big Boy Hemp protein drink. All of the beverages are created for healthy benefits.

“There’s more healing items in the teas and drinks with fresh ginseng root,” Dresen said.

Imagine Cafe is a project Dresen said he had always wanted to do. “Either alcohol or coffee,” he said.

The business owner was one of the first to sell craft beers in Decatur. The various beers are sold in his pizza restaurant. “I wanted to give the community something else,” he said.

According to Dresen, the nearest restaurant to Central Illinois for purchasing similarly prepared fresh juice in its purest form is St. Louis or Chicago.

“It's nice to give people something that's good for them,” he said.

Fresh and healthy ingredients have always been an important element in Dresen’s restaurants, including Donnie’s Pizza.

“The pizza gets the same attention as it would a healthy drink,” he said.