Decatur's South Oakland Avenue is getting a new cafe. Here are the details.

DECATUR — Decatur has another option for coffee and other beverages.
Imagine Cafe at 120 S. Oakland Ave. will have a grand opening Feb. 15. The event is also a memorial benefit for Decatur resident and avid skateboarder Greg Mobley, with proceeds to benefit Boards for Kids, an organization that supplies skateboards for children.
The staff will serve coffees, teas, juices, smoothies and edible treats as well as an indoor space with free wi-fi and lounge. The restaurant is in the Oakwood business district near Millikin University next door to Donnie's Homespun Pizza. Jeff Paulsen and Donnie’s owner Neill Dresen co-own Imagine Cafe.
Dresen said the coffee shop is an eclectic European-style cafe. “But Europe covers a lot of areas,” he said.
DECATUR — Millikin University welcomed its largest number of new traditional students for a spring semester in school history, with 1,762 stud…
The drinks and food are handmade, including the pastries, muffins, assortment of granola and energy bars. Keto specials are part of the breakfast and lunch menu. The coffee is the Organic/Fair Trade Colectivo brand. The assortment of teas come from Asia, South America and other parts of the world.
An assortment of fruits and vegetables are used for the process of creating energy juices. Various smoothies will be served. A specialty is the Big Boy Hemp protein drink. All of the beverages are created for healthy benefits.
“There’s more healing items in the teas and drinks with fresh ginseng root,” Dresen said.
You have free articles remaining.
Imagine Cafe is a project Dresen said he had always wanted to do. “Either alcohol or coffee,” he said.
The business owner was one of the first to sell craft beers in Decatur. The various beers are sold in his pizza restaurant. “I wanted to give the community something else,” he said.
According to Dresen, the nearest restaurant to Central Illinois for purchasing similarly prepared fresh juice in its purest form is St. Louis or Chicago.
“It's nice to give people something that's good for them,” he said.
Fresh and healthy ingredients have always been an important element in Dresen’s restaurants, including Donnie’s Pizza.
“The pizza gets the same attention as it would a healthy drink,” he said.
23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again
Rax Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant
Ponderosa Steak House
Blue Mill
Redwood
Brown Jug
Tom's Grill
Shaw's Restaurant
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Chili Parlor
Mr. G's
Tater's
Tops Big Boy
Lone Star
Shenannigans
Red Wheel Restaurant
Carlos O'Kelley's
Stoney's Restaurant
Sandy's
Dante's Restaurant
Country Cupboard
Tokyo Garden
Jimmy Ryan's
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR