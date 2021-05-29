Decatur Salvation Army Doughnut Day is June 3-5

DECATUR — Decatur's Salvation Army will be celebrating National Doughnut Day June 3 through 5 by selling doughnuts at Giggles on Merchant Street.
Prices are $8 for a half-dozen and $15 for a dozen.
Doughnut selections include vanilla with sprinkles, lemon-blueberry, and salted caramel.
Boxes can be preordered on the Giggles website at www.GigglesonMerchant.com for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Curbside grab-and-go is also available.
A Red Kettle bell ringer will be in front of Giggles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day accepting donations for The Salvation Army.