Decatur Salvation Army Doughnut Day is June 3-5

Prices are $8 for a half-dozen and $15 for a dozen.

Doughnut selections include vanilla with sprinkles, lemon-blueberry, and salted caramel.

Boxes can be preordered on the Giggles website at www.GigglesonMerchant.com for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Curbside grab-and-go is also available.

A Red Kettle bell ringer will be in front of Giggles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day accepting donations for The Salvation Army.

