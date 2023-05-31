Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Decatur's Salvation Army will be participating in National Donut Day on Friday, with doughnuts made by Giggles on Merchant Street.

The selection consists of vanilla with sprinkles, vanilla with mini M&Ms, and lemon-blueberry. Half-dozen is $9; a dozen is $18.

Curbside Grab-n-Go or preordered boxes of doughnuts will be available for pickup by calling 217-475-1099 or at www.GigglesonMerchant.com.

Salvation Army Red Kettles and bell ringers will be in front of Giggles for donations.

The Salvation Army Emergency Vehicle may also be traveling on Friday to hand out doughnuts at a few of the stores that participated during the Christmas bell-ringing.

Customers can order doughnuts for another day in the month from Good Samaritan Inn at www.goodsamaritaninn.org.

