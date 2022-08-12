Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn announces Culinary Cookoff winner

This year's winner was Good Samaritan Inn’s Rachel Wear with her Mercy Gardens Lasagna.

According to the agency’s director, Nicky Besser, the chef used produce from the group's Mercy Gardens, among other ingredients. The Mercy Garden is a 1.25 acre lot near Good Samaritan where produce is grown for use in its kitchen and offered to local food pantries.

“All the food was amazing and got great reviews,” she said about the contestants.

Other competitors included Notorious PIG’s Zach Keck and Seth Black with their Asian BBQ Taco, The Flapper from The Establishment Downtown’s Misti Dulik-Durbin, and Brian Kalata from the Richland Community College Culinary Arts Institute and his Grandma Kinkead’s Famous Baked Beans.

Along with the meals, guests took part in various games, live entertainment and live and silent auctions.

Judges were selected from the community, including retired firefighter Tom Rutherford, Mesha Fields from SugaFix Designer Desserts, Dr. Kristen White with the Back and Neck Institute, Matt Oberheim with Decatur Memorial Hospital, and the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Jen Oberheim.

The funds from the event will go toward the Good Samaritan Inn’s programs, such as the Noon Meal, volunteer and development resources and the Mercy Gardens.