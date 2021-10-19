Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn to host Empty Bowl fundraiser

DECATUR — Orders are now being accepted for the Empty Bowl meals which will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., Decatur.

The $5 meals feature one entrée, a slice of cornbread and one cookie. A special dessert from Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe will be sold for $5. Guests can dine in or carry out.

Empty Bowl features menu items from Good Samaritan Inn chefs Nate Brohard and Rachel Wear, as well as 2021 Culinary Cookoff champion Lavell Peete from LP’s BBQ Pit.

The menu includes southwest braised turkey and white bean chili, wild rice and mushroom soup, mac and cheese, and “Smoked Piggy Mac,” a specialty item by Peete.

The handmade artisan bowls, sold separately for $10, were created by local artists, which include partnerships with the Millikin Art Department, Macon Resources Inc. and St. Teresa High School.

Live music will be provided by Tracy D. Osborne.

Organizers are also offering an Office Lunch fundraiser for Nov. 9.

Each office can fill out a form before Nov. 1 and select from the limited menu at $5 per meal. A member of the Good Samaritan team will contact the business to schedule a time of delivery.

For more information or to place an order, visit goodsamaritaninn.org or call 217-429-1455.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

