Decatur's New Moon Cafe temporarily closes doors

DECATUR — Just as the staff and owners of the New Moon Café were beginning the the process of recovering from the pandemic that shut down many restaurants, they were dealt another blow on Wednesday.

The restaurant, located at 3747 E. William Street Road, was temporarily closed after an inspection by the city’ of Decatur's building inspectors.

“We did some construction, moved a wall a little bit,” said owner Lori Romans “It’s an older building with some electrical issues.”

The construction required a permit, according to Romans. “I didn’t realize we needed one,” she said. “Because the wall that we worked on had been taken down and worked on twice by the previous people.”

According to Jon Kindseth, assistant city manager, the restaurant failed the life safety inspection. "Normally if someone was doing work without permits, we wouldn't necessarily revoke their ability to stay open," he said. "But we would require them to have a permit."

A life safety inspection studies various safety issues, including clear fire exits, electrical hazards, and other harmful areas. "Some of these issues are directly related to the fact that they are doing the work without permits," Kindseth said. "We had no choice but to temporarily shut it down."

In the meantime, Romans was told the refurbished wall will need to be repaired by a professional contractor with a permit before the city will approve the restaurant’s reopening. Romans has met with an architect and an electrician, “to put things back the way they say things need to be,” she said.

The city’s inspection was performed on Monday. The results were given to Romans on Wednesday morning.

New Moon Cafe’s reopening date was undetermined as of Wednesday afternoon.

The restaurant’s closing was ill timed, according to Romans.

“We haven’t recovered from the pandemic. And it’s a long road back,” she said. “Thank God we have great customers.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

