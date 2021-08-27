Decatur's R Bar and Grille to reopen this fall

 Skip to main content
R Bar & Grille

Phone: 217-330-6825

Address: 157 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62523

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Sunday - Monday: Closed

Website: facebook.com/RbarDecatur

DECATUR — R Bar and Grille, 157 W. Main St., Decatur, will begin serving customers again this fall.

The restaurant was purchased by Dagan Stocks, former owner of Red Barn Kitchen, from the family of the late R Bar owner Randall West.

West, who died in January, opened the downtown restaurant in 2017.

"It is my firm belief that Dagan exhibits the same character of my father in that the quality of the meal, experience and attention to detail will be second to none," said West's son, Austin West. "I believe my father would be ecstatic to know that the restaurant will remain R Bar and that is a great comfort.”

Stocks' culinary experience was utilized at the Red Barn Kitchen creating farm-to-table options, craft cocktails and collecting a large bourbon selection.

Plans for an open date, hours of operation, menu options and entertainment are still being discussed.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

