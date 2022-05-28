Decatur's Salvation Army to celebrate National Donut Day

DECATUR — The Salvation Army will celebrate National Donut Day on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.
Donuts will be available at Giggles on the Merchant Street in Decatur. Quantities are limited. Boxes of donuts can be pre-order box for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day by calling Giggles at 217-475-1099 or at www.GigglesonMerchant.com. Options include vanilla with sprinkles, vanilla with chocolate icing, and lemon-blueberry. Deadline to order is June 1.
Prices are $8 for half-dozen; $15 for a dozen.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle will also be in front of Giggles on both days. Salvation Army's Emergency Vehicle will be out on Friday, June 3, handing out donuts at a few of the Christmas Bell Ringing stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Hobby Lobby, Rural King and Farm and Fleet.
