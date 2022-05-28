 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's Salvation Army to celebrate National Donut Day

DECATUR — The Salvation Army will celebrate National Donut Day on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

Donuts  will be available at Giggles on the Merchant Street in Decatur. Quantities are limited. Boxes of donuts can be pre-order box for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day by calling Giggles at 217-475-1099 or at www.GigglesonMerchant.com. Options include vanilla with sprinkles, vanilla with chocolate icing, and lemon-blueberry. Deadline to order is June 1.

Prices are $8 for half-dozen; $15 for a dozen.

Decatur organization invites military for coffee and donuts

The Salvation Army Red Kettle will also be in front of Giggles on both days. Salvation Army's Emergency Vehicle will be out on Friday, June 3, handing out donuts at a few of the Christmas Bell Ringing stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Hobby Lobby, Rural King and Farm and Fleet.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

