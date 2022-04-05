Decatur's Solsa American Bistro closes

DECATUR — Solsa American Bistro Co. has closed its doors for good.

The owners of the restaurant, located at 2805 N. Main St., Decatur, announced on their Facebook page Tuesday they were closing.

"A variety of factors; including, but not limited to, mandatory wage increases, tax increases, product pricing and availability, and never truly recovering from the Pandemic," they posted.

The restaurant opened in 2016. A second Solsa restaurant opened in Mount Zion in 2017. Owners closed that location in May 2021, citing the lack of staff.

Attempts to contact the restaurant were unsuccessful.

Solsa's menu included burritos, tacos, salads, nachos, loaded mac, smothered tots and chips and dips that are prepared fresh and built for each customer using their choice of fresh toppings and sauces.

The last meals in the Decatur restaurant was served during the lunch hours on Tuesday.

"We would like to thank our past and current employees for all their hard work and dedication," the owners posted. "Without them, Solsa would not have survived for the duration it did."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.