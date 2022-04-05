Decatur's Solsa American Burrito Co. closes

Locations: 2805 N Main St, Decatur, IL 62526; 910 N State Hwy, Mt Zion, IL 62549
DECATUR —
Solsa American Burrito Co. has closed its doors for good.
The owners of the restaurant, located at 2805 N. Main St., Decatur, announced on their
Facebook page Tuesday they were closing.
"A variety of factors; including, but not limited to, mandatory wage increases, tax increases, product pricing and availability, and never truly recovering from the Pandemic," they posted.
The restaurant opened in 2016. A second Solsa restaurant opened
in Mount Zion in 2017. Owners closed that location in May 2021, citing the lack of staff.
Attempts to contact the restaurant were unsuccessful.
Solsa's menu included burritos, tacos, salads, nachos, loaded mac, smothered tots and chips and dips that are prepared fresh and built for each customer using their choice of fresh toppings and sauces.
The last meals in the Decatur restaurant was served during the lunch hours on Tuesday.
"We would like to thank our past and current employees for all their hard work and dedication," the owners posted. "Without them, Solsa would not have survived for the duration it did."
23 Decatur restaurants from our past
Blue Mill
1928: Pictured in front of the Blue Mill are, from left, Howard Atkins (back to camera), Alma Brown, Mrs. Kohlbecker, Thurman W. McDavid, Mac, Brock and Bruce Perkins; and Frank Chamberlain. George A. Zeller and Anthony T. Gralike started out in a small place at 129 S. Oakland Ave. next to the Oakland Theatre in 1915. In 1923, they moved to the present site, known then as Zeller’s Confectionery. The business closed in 1924 and was later taken over by Bill Hamel and became the Blue Mill Pharmacy. (H&R file photo)
H&R file photo
Brown Jug
Cheese soup was a favorite at the Brown Jug.
Herald & Review file photo
Carlos O'Kelley's
Herald & Review archives
Chili Parlor
Herald & Review archives
Country Cupboard
Herald & Review archives
Dante's Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Stopping at Elam's Root Beer Stand for a tenderloin and root beer was a must when cruising Eldo.
H&R file photo
Jimmy Ryan's
H&R file photo
Lone Star
Herald & Review archives
Mr. G's
Mr. G's had phenomenal tenderloins and a great taco salad as well!
Herald & Review file photo
Ponderosa Steak House
Favorites submitted by our readers included the steak tips, country fried steak, ribeye dinner and the rolls.
H&R file photo
Rax Restaurant
Our Facebook followers agree: The best things at Rax Restaurant were the BBC - Beef Bacon and Cheddar sandwich, Uncle Alligator meals and the salad bar.
H&R file photo
Red Wheel Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Redwood
The Redwood Restaurant, open in 1958, may have been Decatur's first smorgasbord restaurant.
Herald & Review archives
Sandy's
Herald & Review archives
Shaw's Restaurant
Shaw's Restaurant is fondly remembered for their fish, catering and memories of going there on Friday nights with friends.
H&R file photo
Shenannigans
Favorites from our Facebook followers include brunch on Sunday sand the taco salad.
Herald & Review archives
Swartz Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant had an old diner feel with wooden booths and long counter for bar seating.
A favorite memory: At Christmas, they would put up a toy train that would run the perimeter of the restaurant.
Herald & Review file photo
Tater's
The best thing you could order: Smothered taters.
H&R file photo
Tokyo Garden
Herald & Review archives
Tom's Grill
Tom's Grill was known for their relish appetizer caddy and dark, intimate setting.
H&R file photo
Tops Big Boy
Herald & Review archives
