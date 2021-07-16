Diamonds restaurant in Decatur reopens after health inspection

DECATUR — Diamonds Family Restaurant, located at 2959 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, was closed by the Macon County Health Department because of malfunctioning coolers on Thursday afternoon.
According to co-owner Ben Veliu, the problem was corrected and the restaurant was open again by Friday morning.
The contaminated food was discarded and replaced before reopening the restaurant.
According to the health department’s inspection report, the facility did not have the means necessary to keep the food cold at the proper temperature, below 41 degrees.
“Food is an imminent health hazard and location has been closed until necessary repairs are made to unit,” the inspector reported.
Before the inspector left, the identified food was discarded.
The restaurant remained closed until repairs and corrections were made.
23 Decatur restaurants from our past
23 Decatur restaurants from our past
Blue Mill
Brown Jug
Carlos O'Kelley's
Chili Parlor
Country Cupboard
Dante's Restaurant
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Jimmy Ryan's
Lone Star
Mr. G's
Ponderosa Steak House
Rax Restaurant
Red Wheel Restaurant
Redwood
Sandy's
Shaw's Restaurant
Shenannigans
Stoney's Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant
Tater's
Tokyo Garden
Tom's Grill
Tops Big Boy
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR