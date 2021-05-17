DECATUR — Downtown Decatur will once again be home to an Italian restaurant.

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant will be located at 134 E. Main St., the former location of Pastabilities Italian Grill.

“Decatur Illinois is Going to love The Brand New Italian Restaurant that is about to open soon,” according to a post on its Facebook page. Other Facebook postings include photos of its food items and applications being sought into full-time servers.

The front windows of the business are already emblazoned with its new name.

An opening date hasn’t been announced.

Pastabilities opened in 2003 and closed in 2015 following the death of one of its founders. In 2016, the location became home to Tandoor Indian Grill. It closed seven months later. The location has been vacant since then.

