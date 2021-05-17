 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Decatur will once again be home to an Italian restaurant.
0 comments
alert top story

Downtown Decatur will once again be home to an Italian restaurant.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Napoli's

Napoli's Italian Restaurant will be opening soon in downtown Decatur

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

Apr.29 -- Arun Sundaram, CFRA Analyst, talks about how food companies are dealing with rising costs.

DECATUR — Downtown Decatur will once again be home to an Italian restaurant.

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant will be located at 134 E. Main St., the former location of Pastabilities Italian Grill.

“Decatur Illinois is Going to love The Brand New Italian Restaurant that is about to open soon,” according to a post on its Facebook page. Other Facebook postings include photos of its food items and applications being sought into full-time servers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
NAPOLI'S FACEBOOK

A Facebook post announces that Napoli's Italian Restaurant is coming to Decatur soon. Other posts include photos of their menu items.

The front windows of the business are already emblazoned with its new name.

An opening date hasn’t been announced.

Pastabilities opened in 2003 and closed in 2015 following the death of one of its founders. In 2016, the location became home to Tandoor Indian Grill. It closed seven months later. The location has been vacant since then.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Women over 40 urged to check blood pressure regularly to avoid heart attacks

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Space-aged wine could fetch $1 million at auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News