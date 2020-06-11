Drive-Up Food Distribution Day scheduled June 27 at Herald & Review

According to Hurt, anyone can receive a box of food. “One per household,” she said. “While supplies last.”

Rachael Raczkowski, Print and Media Sales Specialist for Herald & Review, has gathered volunteers to assist with the food distribution. “This will be at least the first,” she said about the event. “We’re hoping we’ll do this again.”

As one of Raczkowski’s clients, Hurt was discussing her passion for helping others out. In about a week, the women were able to organize the Drive-Up Food Distribution Day.

The community has been stepping up by providing food during other events. Food pantries have also been another source for perishable and non-perishable food.

However, the hosts of the Drive-Up Food Distribution Day recognized more needed to be available.

“The schools were doing the best they could to make sure kids were getting lunch,” Raczkowski said. “But they knew people were struggling.”

Boxes filled with food for the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.