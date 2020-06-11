Drive-Up Food Distribution Day scheduled June 27 at Herald & Review

DECATUR — Local families are still trying to find ways to put food on the table.
To help alleviate some of the burden, staff from Molina and Familia Dental, along with Heartland Community Church and Herald & Review, will be hosting a Drive-Up Food Distribution Day from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in the Herald & Review parking lot at 601 E. William St.
“The effects of the current pandemic has placed the community in need of everyday essentials,” said Amanda Hurt, Community Relations for Familia Dental. “Molina Healthcare and Familia Dental would like to help relieve some of the pressure of obtaining those items.”
Items provided through the distribution will include canned goods, boxed items such as mac and cheese, cornbread, ready-made meals, mashed potatoes, and either chicken or hamburger. Along with food, the boxes may have family activities.
A lunch of hot dogs, chips and water will also be provided by Heartland Community Church.
Recipients must remain in their cars while volunteers hand them the food bags. Lineup will start at 1:45 pm.
According to Hurt, anyone can receive a box of food. “One per household,” she said. “While supplies last.”
Rachael Raczkowski, Print and Media Sales Specialist for Herald & Review, has gathered volunteers to assist with the food distribution. “This will be at least the first,” she said about the event. “We’re hoping we’ll do this again.”
As one of Raczkowski’s clients, Hurt was discussing her passion for helping others out. In about a week, the women were able to organize the Drive-Up Food Distribution Day.
The community has been stepping up by providing food during other events. Food pantries have also been another source for perishable and non-perishable food.
However, the hosts of the Drive-Up Food Distribution Day recognized more needed to be available.
“The schools were doing the best they could to make sure kids were getting lunch,” Raczkowski said. “But they knew people were struggling.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
If You Go
WHAT: Drive-Up Food Distribution Day and Grab-and-Go lunch
WHEN: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27
WHERE: Herald & Review Parking Lot, 601 E. Williams St.