E. coli outbreak linked to romaine is over, FDA says, but hunt for the cause continues

A low-risk strain of E. coli unrelated to any of the illnesses was found in a soil sample taken near a run-off point between a field where product was harvested and where cattle occasionally graze.

“This could be an important clue that will be further examined as our investigation continues,” the FDA said in a statement. “However, this clue does not explain the illnesses seen in these outbreaks.”

The agency said it plans to conduct an additional investigation into the root cause of the contamination and those findings will be shared with growers so they can prevent future outbreaks.

Romaine and leafy greens have been linked to several E. coli illness outbreaks in recent years. The government issued an unusually broad warning to avoid all romaine in 2018 when 62 people fell ill, though it eventually traced the contaminated lettuce to California’s Central Coast. In 2006, 276 people got sick and three died in an outbreak linked to spinach.

“Everyone across the romaine supply chain must do everything possible to fully understand why and how these outbreaks keep happening and continue to aggressively implement preventive measures to further protect consumers,” FDA’s statement said.

