Early Bird Kiwanis to begin annual cheese sales

DECATUR — Members of the Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur will begin their annual cheese sale on Nov. 3.

The $17 selections consist of approximately 2-pound wheels of Colby, Colby Jack, Pepper Jack, Swiss and four-in-one variety of Colby, Colby Jack, Swiss and Pepper Jack. An approximate 1.5-pound chunk of Cheddar and 1.5-pound jar of horseradish-cheddar spread are $13. Each product will be offered while supplies last.

Deliveries will be available each Thursday.

The event is an Early Bird Kiwanis fundraiser to support approximately 21 local community organizations throughout the year.

To purchase cheese, contact Troy Swinford at 217-620-4989 or John Pulley at 217-972-9339.