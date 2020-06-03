Everyone's East End Grill prepares for landing at Decatur Airport

DECATUR — The new restaurant taxiing into position at Decatur Airport will be a familiar name for many diners: Everyone’s East End Grill.
A meeting of the Decatur Park Board, which runs the airport, announced Wednesday that the popular city eating spot will take over the restaurant lease at the airport. Everyone’s East End Grill will close its current location at 566 North Brush College Road and is expected to be up and running at the airport sometime in July.
The former airport restaurant, the Red Barn Kitchen, closed after falling victim to what Decatur Park District Chief Executive Bill Clevenger described as “economic circumstances” heightened by the business downdraft of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clevenger said he’s confident the new restaurant, with an already well established clientele, will achieve a smooth take-off. And depending on how long virus restrictions remain in place, he said the airport has plenty of secluded space — well away from jet planes — for outdoor dining.
“We anticipate nothing but success going forward,” said Clevenger.
He was particularly pleased that the new restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner instead of just dinners, the final set menu of the previous establishment.
Nic Morganthaler, who owns Everyone’s East End Grill with his wife, Stefanie, said the new restaurant (closed Mondays) will open six days a week serving breakfast and lunch, with dinners offered Wednesday through Saturday. All its existing 10-strong staff will have jobs at the airport location.
“We’ve developed a little brand here,” said Morganthaler, when asked about the restaurant’s prospects at the airport. “So we’re just going to move our one-of-a-kind environment and atmosphere, and smiling faces, to our new location.”
The Morganthalers are no strangers to working with the Park District: they already run the Everyone’s Fair Fooderie food concession at the district's Adventure Overlook Park. “And there is no better person to have on your team than the Decatur Park District,” added Morganthaler.
In other business, the Park Board heard a report from Park Police Chief Frank Hubbard on successful efforts to protect park district facilities from criminal damage.
He said security had been heightened in the wake of protests linked to the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“It was a tremendous effort… to make our normally appealing facilities unappealing for those who might gather and use them as a staging area,” he told the board. “We use barricades and existing gates to kind of block things off.”
He said his five-strong park police force received much help and cooperation from the Decatur Police Department, including a sharing of intelligence on possible threats to park district property.
“We worked in cooperation… to get ahead of a couple of things that could have been potentially damaging to our facilities,” Hubbard added, without being specific.
Talking later to the Herald and Review, Clevenger said that, even in a more normal year, he budgets up to $35,000 to repair criminal damage done to park district property.
