Everyone's East End Grill prepares for landing at Decatur Airport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — The new restaurant taxiing into position at Decatur Airport will be a familiar name for many diners: Everyone’s East End Grill.

A meeting of the Decatur Park Board, which runs the airport, announced Wednesday that the popular city eating spot will take over the restaurant lease at the airport. Everyone’s East End Grill will close its current location at 566 North Brush College Road and is expected to be up and running at the airport sometime in July.

The former airport restaurant, the Red Barn Kitchen, closed after falling victim to what Decatur Park District Chief Executive Bill Clevenger described as “economic circumstances” heightened by the business downdraft of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clevenger said he’s confident the new restaurant, with an already well established clientele, will achieve a smooth take-off. And depending on how long virus restrictions remain in place, he said the airport has plenty of secluded space — well away from jet planes — for outdoor dining.

“We anticipate nothing but success going forward,” said Clevenger.

He was particularly pleased that the new restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner instead of just dinners, the final set menu of the previous establishment.