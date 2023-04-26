DECATUR — The Food Truck Frenzy will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in Fairview Park.

Food trucks, which include The Turkey Man, Diggity Dawgs, Pig Out Concessions, Powder Funnel Cakes, Kona Ice of Decatur, and Allen's Concessions Grub Truck, will be serving food throughout the afternoon or until they run out of their product.

No tickets are required to purchase food.

The event is a fundraiser for United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois.

Other family-friendly activities include Heroes of Legend Cosplay characters, Scovill Zoo's Mobile Zoo and other events until 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Aric Lee at 217-433-4279.

