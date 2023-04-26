DECATUR — The
Food Truck Frenzy will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in Fairview Park.
Food trucks, which include The Turkey Man, Diggity Dawgs, Pig Out Concessions, Powder Funnel Cakes, Kona Ice of Decatur, and Allen's Concessions Grub Truck, will be serving food throughout the afternoon or until they run out of their product.
No tickets are required to purchase food.
Other family-friendly activities include Heroes of Legend Cosplay characters, Scovill Zoo's Mobile Zoo and other events until 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Aric Lee at 217-433-4279.
23 Decatur restaurants from our past
Blue Mill
1928: Pictured in front of the Blue Mill are, from left, Howard Atkins (back to camera), Alma Brown, Mrs. Kohlbecker, Thurman W. McDavid, Mac, Brock and Bruce Perkins; and Frank Chamberlain. George A. Zeller and Anthony T. Gralike started out in a small place at 129 S. Oakland Ave. next to the Oakland Theatre in 1915. In 1923, they moved to the present site, known then as Zeller’s Confectionery. The business closed in 1924 and was later taken over by Bill Hamel and became the Blue Mill Pharmacy. (H&R file photo)
H&R file photo
Brown Jug
Cheese soup was a favorite at the Brown Jug.
Herald & Review file photo
Carlos O'Kelley's
Herald & Review archives
Chili Parlor
Herald & Review archives
Country Cupboard
Herald & Review archives
Dante's Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Stopping at Elam's Root Beer Stand for a tenderloin and root beer was a must when cruising Eldo.
H&R file photo
Jimmy Ryan's
H&R file photo
Lone Star
Herald & Review archives
Mr. G's
Mr. G's had phenomenal tenderloins and a great taco salad as well!
Herald & Review file photo
Ponderosa Steak House
Favorites submitted by our readers included the steak tips, country fried steak, ribeye dinner and the rolls.
H&R file photo
Rax Restaurant
Our Facebook followers agree: The best things at Rax Restaurant were the BBC - Beef Bacon and Cheddar sandwich, Uncle Alligator meals and the salad bar.
H&R file photo
Red Wheel Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Redwood
The Redwood Restaurant, open in 1958, may have been Decatur's first smorgasbord restaurant.
Herald & Review archives
Sandy's
Herald & Review archives
Shaw's Restaurant
Shaw's Restaurant is fondly remembered for their fish, catering and memories of going there on Friday nights with friends.
H&R file photo
Shenannigans
Favorites from our Facebook followers include brunch on Sunday sand the taco salad.
Herald & Review archives
Swartz Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant had an old diner feel with wooden booths and long counter for bar seating.
A favorite memory: At Christmas, they would put up a toy train that would run the perimeter of the restaurant.
Herald & Review file photo
Tater's
The best thing you could order: Smothered taters.
H&R file photo
Tokyo Garden
Herald & Review archives
Tom's Grill
Tom's Grill was known for their relish appetizer caddy and dark, intimate setting.
H&R file photo
Tops Big Boy
Herald & Review archives
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
