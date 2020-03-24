Forget bourbon and gin — in the era of coronavirus, some Illinois distilleries (and even some breweries) go all in on hand sanitizer

“We were hoping and anticipating it would become legal and the minute it did, we began shifting,” Birnecker Hart said.

Several tons of grain bought with the intention of making whiskey are being repurposed for hand sanitizer while an online fundraiser has raised nearly $25,000 in five days. Chicago law firm Edelson PC kicked in another $15,000, Birnecker Hart said.

Koval has converted a long-since-outgrown, six-head bottling line to fill bottles of various sizes, from 6 ounces to one gallon. Though the early production will be donated, Birnecker Hart said the business may eventually sell hand sanitizer to the public. Through Monday, Koval had made 94 gallons, all of which will be donated.

It isn’t branded heavily as a Koval product -- that’s in the fine print on the side of the bottle -- but it does include a prominent quote from Mr. Rogers: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

“It’s possible we’ll sell it -- and need to sell it,” Birnecker Hart said. “We have to keep the lights on and if it means we’re focused on only selling hand sanitizer for the next few months, maybe that what it means.”