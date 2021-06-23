Free lunches available for Decatur students

DECATUR — Free Summer Food Service Program meals will be distributed at park and school locations across Decatur this summer.

The program is offered through the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education.

The park district and the Children’s Museum of Illinois will also provide free mobile STEAM programs following lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

The free meals will be available Monday through Friday, through July 30, for children aged 18 and under.

Yellow Hat park leaders will be in nine neighborhood parks during the lunch hour each weekday with organized games and activities.

Lunch and STEAM location and times are:

Garfield Park, 1-2p.m. | STEAM 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays

Grant Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays

Hess Park, 1-2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Johns Hill Park, 1-2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Monroe Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.| STEAM 12:15-1:15 p.m. Thursdays

Mueller Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15-1:15 p.m. Tuesdays

Oak Grove Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11-11:45 a.m. Thursdays

South Shores Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays

Torrence Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15-1:15 p.m. Wednesdays

For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District director of recreation and facilities, at 217-422-5911.

A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.