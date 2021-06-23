Free lunches available for Decatur students

Guy and Rose Scovill built this beautiful Chinese-inspired in the 1920s and 1930s. It was deeded to the Decatur Park District in the 1940s.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — Free
Summer Food Service Program meals will be distributed at park and school locations across Decatur this summer.
The program is offered through the
Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education.
The park district and the Children’s Museum of Illinois will also provide free mobile STEAM programs following lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. STEAM stands for s
cience, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
The free meals will be available Monday through Friday, through July 30, for children aged 18 and under.
Yellow Hat park leaders will be in nine neighborhood parks during the lunch hour each weekday with organized games and activities.
Lunch and STEAM location and times are:
Garfield Park, 1-2p.m. | STEAM 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays
Grant Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays
Hess Park, 1-2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Johns Hill Park, 1-2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Monroe Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.| STEAM 12:15-1:15 p.m. Thursdays
Mueller Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15-1:15 p.m. Tuesdays
Oak Grove Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11-11:45 a.m. Thursdays
South Shores Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays
Torrence Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15-1:15 p.m. Wednesdays
For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District director of recreation and facilities, at 217-422-5911.
A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach
A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach
Aerial view of Nelson Park, Lake beach and boat dock
1955: Aerial view of Lake Decatur, Nelson Park beach and boat dock.
H&R file photo
Bathers
1926: Nelson Park bathers
Beach aerial view
1935: Aerial view of Nelson Park beach, showing the smooth curve of the shore, the bathhouse, pier and diving tower.
H&R file photo
beach cleanup
1963: Rubbish cleaned off the city beach is prepared for burning.
H&R file photo
Diving tower
1935: Diver caught by the camera from the top platform of the diving tower.
H&R file photo
Good day for the beach
1956: The Decatur Municipal Beach is a cool place to be on a hot day as attested by the hundreds who flock to it.
H&R file photo
Kiddie beach
1934: New kiddie beach by fencing off a portion of the main beach where the water is shallow enough for youngsters.
H&R file photo
Life guards
1936: Life guards boating around kiddie's beach.
H&R file photo
Life guards of 1939
1939: Life guards in the top row left to right, Martin Amenda, John Browning, Dick French and Dave Adams. The girls are on a vacation trip from Peoria to the Ozarks, are left to right, Mildred Ayers, Margaret Bell and Della Lozisky.
H&R file photo
Life saving
1927: Nelson Park beach life saving hooks
H&R file photo
pavilion
1949: The crowd thinned out in the later afternoon of Fourth of July.
H&R file photo
Slide
1928: Nelson Park beach slide
H&R file photo
Swimming class
1933: Nelson Park beach swimming class
H&R file photo
Swimming season opens soon
1964: The swimming season hadn't yet arrived at the municipal beach.
H&R file photo
