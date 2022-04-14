 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free shaved ice on Tax Day

DECATUR — The owners of the local Kona Ice food truck will be handing out free servings of shaved ice celebrating Chill Out Day from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, April 18, at First Mid Bank & Trust, at 455 N. Main St., Decatur.

A second stop will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at First Mid Bank & Trust, 219 W. Center St., Monticello.

On Biz: Banditz Chicken Ribs and More, Suite 704, Kathy Locke Child's Play Photography

The Tax Day event was scheduled “to relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline,” the company said to promote the event. “Take the tropical escape you deserve.”

Customers can choose between a variety of flavors and concoctions, including Tiger Blood, Groovy Grape, Island Rush and Monster Mango.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

