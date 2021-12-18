Gordon Ramsay opens 1st Chicago restaurant

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef best known for his explosive temper as a reality television star, opens his first restaurant in Chicago on Friday.

Gordon Ramsay Burger has taken over the northeast corner of Ontario and State streets with a casual restaurant seating a maximum of 128 diners at window booths, interior tables and a full bar. It’s the second location in this country, with a flagship in Las Vegas, and the third in the world, with another in London.

“Gordon is currently in London,” said Agata Siwinska, executive chef of operations for Gordon Ramsay North America, at the restaurant in River North. “He should be here in about a week or so, pending travel.”

When asked which menu items have become early favorites among the new staff, Siwinska said it’s hard to say so far. She did share Ramsay’s favorites, which she said he ordered when he was in Las Vegas and needed a little pick-me-up.

“During his time filming ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ seasons 18 and 19 in Vegas, Gordon would actually ring for an order of Hellfire wings from us any time he was in a little bit of a sour mood, and they would fix him right up,” Siwinska said. He would usually pair the Buffalo-style chicken wings ($15) with an Oreo creme brulee milkshake ($9), topped with torched pudding, she said.

Recommended for you…

The Michelin-starred chef, who has 35 restaurants worldwide, clashed with Chicago chef Jen Gavin on “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2018.

Ramsay told the Tribune in June that the Backyard burger ($15) and the Hell’s Kitchen burger ($17) have been the top sellers in Las Vegas and London. “The Backyard is the American burger combo — melty American cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion,” he wrote via email. “The Hell’s Kitchen burger brings some great heat and complexity with the roasted jalapeños, roasted tomatoes and asadero cheese.”

Despite his hints to the contrary, the opening menu does not feature any Chicago-exclusive menu items yet. In addition to the signature thick patty burgers, they have brought hot dogs — with ketchup.

“Both of the hot dogs on the menu, the Standard Dawg ($13) and our Chipotle Dawg ($14) will have ketchup on them,” Siwinska said. “I can quote Gordon best when I say just give it a chance. If somebody is so offended, Gordon understands. It is a divisive topic for certain. But this is Gordon’s way.”

Not only do they put ketchup on hot dogs, it’s a house-made ketchup, another controversy common with the condiment.

“We do make our ketchup in-house,” Siwinska said. “We add a little bit of chipotle and adobo to create a nice smoky, spicy ketchup that goes on the Chipotle Dawg. It balances out the avocado mousse and the cheddar cheese along with a nice peperonata pepper relish as well.”

The menu notes vegetarian, vegan and a few gluten-free options including fresh-cut fries ($7). You can substitute a plant-based Impossible patty on any burger for an additional $6 or order a vegan burger ($19).

Gordon Ramsay Burger will open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m.; and Sunday to 9 p.m. No reservations will be taken until later in December for indoor dining. So it’s first come, first served, and any line will likely extend outdoors where speakers play the music pulsing inside.

“It’s a very high-energy concept,” Siwinska said. “But it’s really just matching the energy of the city. And Gordon’s so energetic and upbeat himself, so you can feel that.”

2 E. Ontario St., 312-971-8931, gordonramsayburger.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0