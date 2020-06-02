Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed the ‘cocktails to go’ into law. Here's what it means.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not yet ready to leave home but craving a libation from your favorite bar? Now you can get your mixed drinks delivered.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new “cocktails to go” measure Tuesday that allows bars and restaurants with liquor licenses to sell adult beverages for delivery and pickup. The measure is aimed at helping bars and restaurants that for more than two months were ordered shut down to dine-in service to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city of Chicago would need to make a change to its municipal code to allow for the new measure to take effect there, and city officials have said they are working on amending the code to allow for cocktails to go.

The legislation, which earned the cheeky moniker “Booznibus” during the Illinois General Assembly’s special pandemic-driven session last month, takes effect immediately.