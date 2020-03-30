How about this fact check? Did you see the internet post about no more liquor sales in Illinois?

PEORIA — Those on Facebook, Twitter and other internet sites might have seen a possibly alarming headline Monday: "Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to Ban Alcohol Sales Starting 03/30/2020." Or something to that effect.

Don't believe it.

The message appears to be an early April Fools' Day joke that is revealed to whoever clicks on the link. Other states, with their respective governors pictured, have seen a similar message.

It became so widespread the Illinois Liquor Control Commission felt compelled to issue a news release designed to dispel rumors.

"Alcohol sales will continue throughout (and beyond) the Governor's Emergency Declaration," the release stated.

During Pritzker's shelter-in-place order, booze has been allowed to be sold.

Liquor stores are allowed to remain open. Supermarkets and convenience stores that are licensed to sell alcohol can continue to do so.

Restaurants and breweries that are closed for in-person dining or consumption can sell liquor to go and for delivery, depending on local authority.