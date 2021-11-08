Huddle House franchise planned for Decatur

DECATUR — Plans to open a Huddle House franchise in Decatur are progressing.

The restaurant, with the slogan “Any Meal, Any Time,” would be the 10th Illinois location. Decatur natives Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael have agreed to partner with the Huddle House team.

The restaurant concept is an all-day breakfast menu. Currently, Carson and Michael are researching property to build near East Hospitality Lane, in the northeastern area of Decatur. Other businesses in the area include Sleep Inn Hotel and Pilot Travel Center.

According to Anastasia Maragos, public relations associate, an opening date has not been finalized. "That is still up in the air, due to issues with supply chains and construction," she said. "However, they are aiming for a 2022 opening."

Carson and Michael have been communicating with the Huddle House team about the progress.

"They were supportive of our efforts to grow our business interests in Decatur,” Carson said. “We are very excited to bring Huddle House to our hometown. The restaurant’s 24-hour breakfast offerings and filling meals are a perfect fit for families who live in the area and for those working in jobs all around the clock."

Huddle House corporation is based in Atlanta with nearly 300 locations.

“We are so lucky to be entering the community of Decatur with Jessica and Chazaray as our partners and guides. Their local knowledge and commitment to the Huddle House brand make them an ideal team to lead the way as we enter this thriving area,” Peter Ortiz, chief development officer of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery said in a press release. “The addition of the upcoming restaurant in Decatur will help our concept gain a stronger foothold in the Midwest. We are confident that this duo’s dedication to the brand and strong interpersonal skills will help them achieve success in the restaurant industry.”

