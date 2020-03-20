Illinois restaurants happy for sales-tax deferrals, say more is needed

Restaurants got a big break Thursday from the state of Illinois, which allowed smaller operations (those that paid less than $75,000 in sales tax last year) to postpone making sales tax payments without incurring penalties or interest. Those payments would have been due Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced that the Small Business Administration had approved low-interest loans of up to $2 million for eligible restaurants affected by the Illinois shutdown.

The industry response: This is great, thanks. We need more.

“My reaction is that this is a great first step, and a necessary one,” said Jason Hammel, owner of Lula and Marisol restaurants and a leading voice among Chicago-area restaurants. “Very many people would not have been able to make that payment tomorrow.”

“But this industry needs a full bailout, not just tax deferrals and low-interest loans,” Hammel said. “We need a stimulus plan that doesn’t just go to big businesses and multinational companies, but addresses small restaurants. I’m extremely concerned that our small restaurants aren’t going to make it; I know how hard I’m struggling to figure it out. Our dining landscape won’t survive in its current diverse and creative glory unless someone acts right now to get us through this."