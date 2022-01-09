In rural Secor, 178 acres of history and recreation

Located at 1917 County Road 500 North, Secor, the 178-acre Woodford County preserve is the farthest west preserve managed by ParkLands, a private, nonprofit organization working to manage and restore natural areas in the Mackinaw River watershed.
“This preserve is unique for many reasons, one being that it serves as the confluence between the Mackinaw River and Panther Creek, both very high quality waterways,” said Craig Lutes, volunteer and outreach coordinator for the foundation.
The actual meeting of the two waterways is not part of the preserve, but they each serve as its borders. About a mile of Panther Creek and a half mile of the Mackinaw River line the preserve.
The foundation bought the initial portion of the preserve from dairy farmer Frank Kenyon in 2002. The most recent acquisition was purchased from Dr. Robert Baller, a Bloomington ophthalmologist in 2019. Both purchases were made with the help of grants from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.
Lutes led a hike at the preserve with about 30 people on New Year’s Eve. Originally planned as a “First Day” hike to welcome 2022, the outing was moved to the last day of 2021 in advance of predicted storms.
The narrow, somewhat hilly roads you need to travel to reach the preserve are not something you want to tackle in icy conditions.
Those participating in the hike ranged from enthusiastic youngsters running down hills and walking across downed trees as if they were balance beams to older hikers with handy trekking poles.
“The bluffs in this area are unlike what you will see in many areas of Central Illinois,” said Lutes. “In the winter, … this is a great time to come because, with the leaves down, you can really take advantage of the scenery and the views of the bluffs.”
The New Year’s Eve hikers were treated to an unusually comfortable day for the end of December and sightings that included a small flock of trumpeter swans and a large flock of greater white-fronted geese flying overhead.
A small monument as you drive to the preserve commemorates the once-thriving town of Bowling Green that was located there during Abraham Lincoln’s circuit-riding days as a lawyer.
Guy Fraker’s book, “Looking for Lincoln in Illinois,” describes Lincoln’s journeys through the area. Lincoln is believed to have debated Methodist minister Peter Cartwright in Bowling Green in 1846 when they were running against each other for Congress.
So whether you’re interested in history, nature or exercise, Kenyon-Baller Woods is a nice place to visit.
Craig Lutes, volunteer and outreach coordinator for the ParkLands Foundation, points out some of the features of the Kenyon-Baller Woods Preserve near a pond during a New Year's Eve hike. See a video with this story at pantagraph.com.
Trees reflect in Panther Creek, which angles from the northeast corner to the southwest corner of the Kenyon-Baller Woods Preserve in rural Secor. The creek flows into the Mackinaw River, which also forms a border of the ParkLands Foundation preserve.
From left, Michael Doherty and Jan Turner, both of Normal, and Fred Hoyt of Bloomington hike up a hill along a trail at the ParkLands Foundation's Kenyon-Baller Woods Preserve in rural Secor on New Year's Eve.