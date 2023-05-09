DECATUR — It seems the building near the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pershing Road is destined to be an Indian food restaurant.

Ranjeek Singh, owner of the newest restaurant, Rasoi Indian Restaurant, opened the business, at 2912 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a week ago serving unique Indian food.

“This is a new location for us,” he said. “We already have one in Champaign and one in Bloomington.”

The previous Decatur restaurant at the same location was India’s Kitchen; however, for nearly 20 years, the Mexican restaurant El Matador took up residency there.

Some of the menu specialties include chicken cholay, butter chicken, saag paneer, dal makhani, goat curry, and chicken biryani.

The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:45 p.m. They are closed on Tuesday.

To order from the extensive menu or to learn more about the restaurant, visit rasoiindiandecatur.com or call 217-542-7979.

