Inspection photos: Gabby's restaurant closed by health department

DECATUR — Citing numerous health violation in a report, Gabby’s Family Restaurant in Decatur was closed Tuesday by the Macon County Health Department.
The report indicates the restaurant at 1385 E. Pershing Road will remain closed until the violations are addressed.
The Herald & Review spoke with someone at the restaurant Wednesday morning who identified themselves as being part of the management team. They chose not to comment on the circumstances surrounding the closing.
According to the health department’s inspection report, the inspector observed various violations during a routine visit, including roaches being found in various areas of the kitchen and storage.
“The location is closed until pest infestation is eliminated,” the report stated.
Several repeat offenses were reported including a plumbing leak, damaged floors, excessive debris and grease buildup on surfaces. The report also noted the mishandling for various food items.
Read the inspection report here:
COVID-19 restrictions were also observed by the inspector. At the time of his arrival, none of the four employees were seen wearing face masks.
A corrective action plan must be completed before the restaurant will be allowed to reopen, the report stated.
After further research, the inspector noted the restaurant had been closed in December 2019 due to similar imminent health hazards, including an infestation of roaches.
