Inspection photos: Gabby's restaurant closed by health department

DECATUR — Citing numerous health violation in a report, Gabby’s Family Restaurant in Decatur was closed Tuesday by the Macon County Health Department.

The report indicates the restaurant at 1385 E. Pershing Road will remain closed until the violations are addressed.

The Herald & Review spoke with someone at the restaurant Wednesday morning who identified themselves as being part of the management team. They chose not to comment on the circumstances surrounding the closing.

According to the health department’s inspection report, the inspector observed various violations during a routine visit, including roaches being found in various areas of the kitchen and storage.

“The location is closed until pest infestation is eliminated,” the report stated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}