Krekel's to open in the former Forsyth Pizza Hut.

FORSYTH — Hungry people in the Forsyth area will have an easier time getting a Krekel's burger.

After approval from the village, construction on the future home of a Krekel’s restaurant will be starting soon in the former Pizza Hut on Route 51 in Forsyth.

Chad Krekel is the current owner of the restaurant located in Woodmound Plaza. The local restaurants are known for their famous hamburgers and lemon ice cream.

In the past, Krekel discussed with the Forsyth Board of Trustees and other members of the community the possibility of opening a restaurant and heard positive responses.

“That definitely made us feel good,” he said. “Everything lined up right to be able to do it.”

On Tuesday, the village board approved an economic development incentive loan for the Krekel.

“It is the first time we’ve done such a thing,” said Jill Applebee, village administrator. “This will help them get started and do the things they need to do to get the old Pizza Hut ready to go.”

Forsyth administration has encouraged local, as well as chain businesses, to open in the area. “Having a local business in town, and one that is as popular as Krekel’s, is going to be amazing,” Applebee said.

Updates to the existing building will include resealing the parking lot, exterior painting, new signage, sprucing up the interior and a new drive-thru menu board.

Owners of the other Krekel’s restaurants in Macon County recommended a drive-thru option for future businesses. “I spoke with all of them over the years,” he said. “They said ‘Don’t do it without a drive-thru’.”

The Pizza Hut building became vacant in 2020 when its parent company closed hundreds of stores across the country, including sites in Charleston, Effingham and Taylorville.

Krekel studied other restaurant buildings, including the former Burger King on Pershing Road, as well as the option of constructing on a new site. “But when we walked into this building, it definitely seemed like it was meant to be,” he said. “It looked like a Krekel’s.”

The owner is hoping to open after the beginning of the new year.

Working with the Forsyth board and administration has made the process easier, Krekel said.

“It’s definitely a welcoming community,” he said. “There’s always a risk, but I feel more confident about it.”