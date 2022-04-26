LaGondola has served its last Family Feast from east side Decatur location

Last week the landlord began removing the signs advertising the business as well as the popular Family Feast and Mid-Week Specials.
For nearly 40 years, Couri and his staff have served buckets of spaghetti and other pasta dishes with garlic bread and various sandwiches made from their sweet bread. Because the Mount Zion Road location has been closed, the Decatur restaurant has gotten busier.
However, similar to many others, the restaurant has been struggling to hire appropriate help to serve the community. “But it’s just like everybody else,” he said.
Couri continues to study applications in hopes of hiring staff for the northside restaurant.
“We’re gradually getting one or two applications a week,” he said. “But it doesn’t mean they’re the ones we would be hiring.”
According to the owner, even if he were to employ more people, another restaurant is no longer in their future.
“It’s a different world now in too many ways,” Couri said. “We can just handle one location.”
