Las Margaritas expanding to west side of Decatur

DECATUR — Another former Decatur restaurant is getting new life.

The owner of Las Margaritas in Mount Zion is expanding his restaurant to the west side of town. The new location will be at 1603 W. King St. in the Fairview Plaza. “Right where Mi Pueblito was at,” said owner Arturo Reyes.

Former Sol Bistro in downtown Decatur being prepped for new occupant

The menu will list a variety of options including street tacos, Molcajete Mexicano dishes, and vegetarian. “Also the basic dishes like chimichangas, burritos and quesadillas,” Reyes said.

With permits pending, the owner hopes to open the new restaurant by the middle of January.

As for the restaurant in Mount Zion, located at 1475 E. Village Parkway, Reyes said he doesn’t believe the two will compete over customers. “Since we are in the west side of town,” he said about the new restaurant. “I’m sure the people around that side haven’t tried our food nor even heard of us.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

