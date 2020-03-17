Last Call: Effingham bars, restaurants alter service plans

Workman is afraid he might not be able to keep his liquor store open due to the way his liquor license was issued.

"I have someone going to Springfield now to check on if we are able to keep the liquor store open," Workman said. Later Monday afternoon he announced on Facebook that the liquor store could remain open.

Workman said he has 12 employees working for him and is worried if the closure goes longer than March 30.

"I hope they all come back," Workman said. "Even two weeks is a long time ... They could find somewhere else to work."

He fears if the closures go beyond eight weeks some business will not be financially able to reopen.

Jeremiah Rowe, co-owner of the Effing Brew Company in Effingham, said though the pub does not usually have delivery or pickup, the craft brew establishment and eatery is weighing its options. Rowe said he and his staff are discussing a possible delivery service or curbside pickup from the pub's patio area.

"We're going to find a way to get our food out to people," Rowe said. "We're still canning our beer for sale as well."