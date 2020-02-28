Lent in the age of the Impossible Burger: Do rules against meat on Fridays apply to fake meat?

CHICAGO — Meat is forbidden on Fridays during Lent, driving many Catholics and other observant Christians to partake in fish frys, seafood specials and McDonald's Filet-O-Fish during the season.

The explosion of plant-based proteins now offers more options, and a potential conundrum for the faithful: is it OK to indulge in juicy, beef-like burgers that ooze like the real thing but without the verboten animal flesh?

Technically, yes. Faux meat products from the likes of Impossible Foods, made with soy, and Beyond Meat, whose ingredients include pea, rice and mung bean protein, do not run afoul of Lent's meat abstinence laws, which bar Catholics aged 14 and older from eating animal flesh on Ash Wednesday or any Friday during Lent, save for the aquatic kind. Lent runs Ash Wednesday through Easter Sunday, April 12.

But "you risk losing the whole spirit of it," said Todd Williamson, director of the Office of Divine Worship at the Archdiocese of Chicago, if you substitute meat with a close copy.

"What's behind the whole tradition in practice is to go without in order to be in solidarity with those who are hungry, with those who can't afford meat," Williamson said. "By going without that we are reminded of others. We experience hunger ourselves. So it's a bit deeper than whether it's just a meat product."