More than a meal: Decatur family shows appreciation to medical workers

DECATUR — Decatur Memorial Hospital nurse Amy Jump was grateful Friday when 30 meals for the hardworking emergency room staff arrived. All were free — a show of support for health care workers dealing with ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We didn’t order it,” Jump said. “It’s all donations.”
The meals, from Port Royal Gastropub at 2880 N. Oakland Ave., were taken to DMH and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and were paid for by Front Line Appreciation Group 2020, or FLAG 2020.
Seven Sassano, a Dartmouth College sophomore, and sister Lula Bella, a sophomore at St. Teresa High School, recently created FLAG 2020, a fundraising organization, as a way to give back. Donations are accepted on the FLAG 2020 Facebook page.
“We use the donations to pay local restaurants to create and deliver these meals to anyone who is working on what is considered the front line during the epidemic of the coronavirus,” Seven Sassano said.
In less than a week, volunteers and restaurants have delivered food to emergency room staff, respiratory workers and the Decatur Correctional Center staff. They will soon be expanding to the ICU departments and third-shift medical staff.
With the current amount of donations, they have been able to provide about 700 meals to medical staff. Meals arrive on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“Our first goal is to expand to other departments, then possibly do it everyday of the week,” Seven Sassano said.
The volunteers consist of the Sassano family, including Seven and Lula Bella and their brothers, St. Teresa senior Dominico, and Salvatore, a seventh-grader at Holy Family.
“My mom’s helping out on the social media side of things,” Seven Sassano said.
The children’s schools have opportunities for them to volunteer and serve in the community.
“But this is just for fun,” Lula Bella Sassano said.
The idea came to the Sassano children after learning about a similar program on the East Coast. Other communities have heard about FLAG 2020 and reached out to the Sassanos to expand the project. “A lady in Lincoln has contacted us and wanted to start the program,” Seven Sassano said.
The organization has rules they must follow, including spending the money locally and using as few hands as possible. “That’s why the restaurants deliver it,” Seven Sassano said. “The same people that prepared it are also delivering it.”
The program is an important revenue source for restaurants, which have eliminated dine-in service since the stay-in-place order was issued by the state. Deliveries and take-out are allowed.
Port Royal owner Naci Akyildiz said there is a strong need to help those in the medical profession. He is a physical therapist. “When they reached out to me, I was already for it,” he said.
Friday’s delivery was the second opportunity for Akyildiz to provide food to health care workers.
Seven Sassano said nearly 900 community members have already joined the organization’s Facebook page since it was established a little more than a week ago.
For those wanting to donate to FLAG 2020, more information is available on the Facebook page. Organizers have established accounts through Paypal and Venmo under the organization's name. “We also accept checks,” Seven Sassano said.
Other participating businesses include Del’s Popcorn, Coney McKane’s and The Wharf.
Jump, the DMH nurse, said the meals Friday were very appreciated.
“It’s amazing how the community has come together to support us,” Jump said. “We kind of feel like we’re alone because we’re back here stuck by ourselves. It’s good to know that we are all in this together.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
