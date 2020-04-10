More than a meal: Decatur family shows appreciation to medical workers

The program is an important revenue source for restaurants, which have eliminated dine-in service since the stay-in-place order was issued by the state. Deliveries and take-out are allowed.

Port Royal owner Naci Akyildiz said there is a strong need to help those in the medical profession. He is a physical therapist. “When they reached out to me, I was already for it,” he said.

Friday’s delivery was the second opportunity for Akyildiz to provide food to health care workers.

Seven Sassano said nearly 900 community members have already joined the organization’s Facebook page since it was established a little more than a week ago.

For those wanting to donate to FLAG 2020, more information is available on the Facebook page. Organizers have established accounts through Paypal and Venmo under the organization's name. “We also accept checks,” Seven Sassano said.

Other participating businesses include Del’s Popcorn, Coney McKane’s and The Wharf.

Jump, the DMH nurse, said the meals Friday were very appreciated.

“It’s amazing how the community has come together to support us,” Jump said. “We kind of feel like we’re alone because we’re back here stuck by ourselves. It’s good to know that we are all in this together.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.