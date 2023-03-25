Admission is free to the public.

Food vendors will include Coz's, El Corral Mexican Restaurant, Kitchen of Doris Yoder, New York Restaurant, Subway and Pepsi. Taste tickets are $7 for five tickets.

Activities for the event include entertainment from the Decatur Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Easter Bunny's Fun Time Show with Gary Strong Marionettes, a Shop On Main fashion show, Mount Zion High School's Premium Blend and Class Act barbershop quartets and the Studio B Legacy dance team.

ImpactLife will be accepting blood donations from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to visit the fire truck and squad car exhibit, an Easter Egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny, story time and an Easter coloring contest.

For more information and to download coloring pages, visit mtzionchamber.org.

