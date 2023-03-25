MOUNT ZION — The
Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce will host its Expo and Taste event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.
Admission is free to the public.
Food vendors will include Coz's, El Corral Mexican Restaurant, Kitchen of Doris Yoder, New York Restaurant, Subway and Pepsi. Taste tickets are $7 for five tickets.
Mount Zion High School Mixed Ensemble, directed by Rich Hansen, sings "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Valerie Wells
Activities for the event include entertainment from the Decatur Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Easter Bunny's Fun Time Show with Gary Strong Marionettes, a Shop On Main fashion show, Mount Zion High School's Premium Blend and Class Act barbershop quartets and the Studio B Legacy dance team.
ImpactLife will be accepting blood donations from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Children will have the opportunity to visit the fire truck and squad car exhibit, an Easter Egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny, story time and an Easter coloring contest.
For more information and to download coloring pages, visit
mtzionchamber.org.
Mount Zion Grade School students show off their dance moves
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_01.JPG
Second graders Nova Robinson and Wren Misner dance to “Cotton Eye Joe” for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of parents and family members.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_02.JPG
Family members watch a class perform a dance for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of family.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_03.JPG
A class performs the dance they rehearsed for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of family members.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_04.JPG
Third graders watch a second grade class enter the center of the gym to perform the dance they rehearsed for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of parents and family members.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_05.JPG
Third graders Harper Coleman and Abby Judd-Goodbred dance to “The Purple People Eater” for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of family members.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_06.JPG
Third grader Drew Jenkins dances to “The Purple People Eater” for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of family members.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_07.JPG
Third grader Jazlynn Johnson dances to “The Purple People Eater” for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of family members.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
102222-dec-loc-mtziondance_08.JPG
Third grader Jazlynn Johnson dances to “The Purple People Eater” for the Rockin’ at the Grade dance party at Mount Zion Grade School on Friday. Students spent weeks raising money as a fundraiser for the school and practicing choreography to be performed in front of family members.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
