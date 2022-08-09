Mr. Kluckers, Kreckel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home

The restaurant posted Kluckers had been returned a few hours later. “I drove straight here and put it back,” Teel said.
Damage to the metal mascot included a few bent feathers. “But we bent those back together,” Teel said.
The early morning theft was reported to the Decatur Police Department; however, the restaurant management had not contacted the authorities since the rooster had returned, according to Teel. “We’re just happy that it’s back,” she said.
Since the famous Kreckel’s chicken car is no longer parked at the restaurant, the customers and staff have shown their fondness of Mr. Kluckers.
“People stand next to the rooster and take pictures of it,” Teel said.
