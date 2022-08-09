Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home

DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home.

Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day.

The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped with Kluckers at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant’s manager, Taylor Teel, was able to retrieve the mascot after a customer informed her of his whereabouts.

“I went to the neighborhood and saw the car (that fit the video surveillance description),” she said. “I stopped and confronted them about the rooster. At first they wouldn’t admit it.”

After Teel convinced the men with images from the restaurant’s photos and video, they returned the rooster.

The restaurant posted Kluckers had been returned a few hours later. “I drove straight here and put it back,” Teel said.

Damage to the metal mascot included a few bent feathers. “But we bent those back together,” Teel said.

The early morning theft was reported to the Decatur Police Department; however, the restaurant management had not contacted the authorities since the rooster had returned, according to Teel. “We’re just happy that it’s back,” she said.

Since the famous Krekel’s chicken car is no longer parked at the restaurant, the customers and staff have shown their fondness of Mr. Kluckers.

“People stand next to the rooster and take pictures of it,” Teel said.